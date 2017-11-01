



Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the leader of the kidnap gang that abducted four British missionaries in a community in Delta state.





The gang, identified as Karowei Gbakumor, is believed to have carried out the act in the rural community of Enekorogha on 13 October.





One of the abducted Britons eventually died while three were released following successful negotiation by UK and Nigerian authorities.

Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Adm.





Suleiman Apochi, described the abduction of the Britons as an international embarrassment.

He urged the community to assist the security agencies to fish out the criminals.





"This unfortunate incident is an international embarrassment" he said. "I want you to mobilise and find Gbakumor and let us know where to get him so that he can be arrested.







"I want the youths of this community to brace up to their responsibility, find him and hand him over to us. Whatever assistance you need, you will have it,” he said.