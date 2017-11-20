

Immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to remain resolute and defend the country's burgeoning democracy.

Jonathan made the call on Thursday during the PDP grand finale campaign for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state.

"We must collectively defend democracy in the country because no matter what you are, until you are able to elect your leader peacefully, the international community will not take you as developed society" the former president said.

"Where elections are manipulated, there is no election.

"We use this opportunity to mobilise all Nigerians, especially the people of the state to stand firm for democracy and to do everything to protect democracy". He lauded Anambra residents for voting en masse for him during the 2015 election.