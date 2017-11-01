Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has criticised the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for publicising the overseas medical treatment approved for Alex Ekwueme, former vice-president.





The presidency had announced that Buhari directed that the ailing former vice-president be flown abroad for medical treatment, but Omokri took an exception to the publicity, accusing the president of attempting to score “cheap political point”.







Omokri said the overseas treatment was Ekwueme’s right and went on to say former President Goodluck Jonathan during his time in office purchased bullet-proof cars for Buhari without announcing it.







Reno in a Facebook post wrote “treatment abroad is a right of an ex-vice president. President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t do Ekwueme a favour. President Goodluck Jonathan purchased bulletproof vehicles for Buhari without announcing it.







