



Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state says entrepreneurship is the panacea to eradicating poverty in Nigeria. He made the assertion on Tuesday in Lagos at the graduation of 12,935 students at the various skills acquisition centres run by the state government.







The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Rotimi Ogunleye. According to him, entrepreneurship and job creation are the two ways the government can fight poverty in the country.







"We are convinced that large scale entrepreneurship and massive job creation were the twin weapons through which the government could deal with poverty and hunger,” the governor said.“Equally, it is only those that have skills that will get jobs and only those that are educated can acquire skills.







"Consequently, we are not only producing skilled graduates, we are also producing self-dependent and self-employed individuals, who will be employers of labour in not too distant future. "We are giving each of today’s 12,935 graduating students the opportunity that we did not have. We were trained to study and look for jobs; but we trained you to create jobs for yourselves and others.”