» » Jaywon, Simi Remix My Song Joromi Without My Permission - Sir Victor Uwaifo
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, November 12, 2017 / comment : 0


In a recent interview, Veteran musician and one-time Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Edo state, Sir Victor Uwaifo, said that singers Jaywon and Simi remixed his hit song, Joromi, without his permission.

According to him, he will not be dragging them to court for failing to ask him for permission as the original composer of the song but he wished they did.


'They didn’t contact me before doing a remix of Joromi but I’m like a father to them so I can’t begin to drag them to court, so let them make a living out of it, but at the same time it’s piracy. I’ve heard it too many times on different occasions.

It shows the quality of the music that has come a long way. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve lived five lives (from one generation to the other), so if they want to appreciate and still appreciate me, it shows the quality of the music.


It’s one thing to be an artiste and it’s another thing to stay on the scene for a long time; so I will not discourage artistes trying to remix or do another rendition of Joromi, but rather encourage them to give credit to the composer if they do” he said


Vanguard

