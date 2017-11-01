



Nigeria captain Mikel Obi and young Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho as well as Chippa United custodian Daniel Akpeyi are expected to arrive in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday as the Super Eagles begin their preparations ahead of their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.







Meanwhile, Turkey based defender Kenneth Omeruo will look to resurrect his international career after he was invited by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr for the Algeria clash and the friendly fixture against South American powerhouse Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia, on November 14.





Omeruo, who was placed on the standby list by Rohr reported to the Eagles camp in Rabat on Monday after he was asked to replace Ogenyi Onazi, who withdrew from the upcoming fixtures at the weekend along with Moses Simon due to injuries. Belgium based attacker Simon was replaced with Girona forward Olarenwaju Kayode, who also arrived in the North African country from Spain on Monday.





South Africa 2013 winner Omeruo last played for the national team in their 1-1 draw against Senegal in March, while Manchester City forward Olarenwaju, who is on a season-long loan deal at Girona, has not been invited since he made his international debut in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo in June. Nigeria lost to Bafana Bafana 2 - 0.







China based striker Odion Ighalo and Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses have long been ruled out of the clashes due to injuries.









The Nigeria Football Federation, who confirmed the development on their official website on Monday, said 15 players had arrived in Rabat.

Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa arrived in Morocco with the coaching staff on Sunday.







Other players who reported on Monday are Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Henry Onyekuru, Chidiebere Nwakali, Kelechi Iheanacho, Uche Agbo, Chidozie Awaziem, John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme.









The Eagles have already qualified for Russia 2018 after winning four of their five qualifiers to lead Group B, which also houses African champions Cameroon and Zambia, on 13 points.









However, Rohr has promised to field a strong team for the Constantine encounter at Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui. On Saturday, the Nigerian team will fly aboard a chartered flight to Krasnodar for the friendly against Argentina.







