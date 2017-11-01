Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi scored a brace as Nigeria resolutely fought back from two goals down to dispatch Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Russia on Tuesday.





The three-time African champions were far from impressive in the early stages of the game. And it was only a matter of time before the two-time world champions took the lead. It came via a freekick from Ever Banega in the 28th minute.





Thereafter, Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero doubled his country’s lead in the 36th minute. At that point it looked like the Eagles were going to have a day to quickly forget.





But Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho gave Nigeria hope of turning the score around as his delightful freekick found the net on the stroke of half time.





It seemed that was all Gernot Rohr’s men needed to take charge of the game. They did that in style. Arsenal forward Iwobi leveled up for Nigeria in the 49th minute before Brian Idowu put the Eagles in front in his first game for the side.



