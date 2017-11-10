



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated its confidence that the November 18, 2018 Anambra governorship election will be hitch-free.





The commission made this known in the wake of threats by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) that the election will not hold.





Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, says IPOB does not have any right to call for boycott of the election. Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Oyekanmi said the law is clear as only natural disaster will stop the process.





"Yes, INEC is going ahead with the Anambra governorship election. Once a date has been fixed for an election, the law is very clear on the conditions for shifting the date,” he said.





"So, INEC cannot just shift the date unless the conditions stipulated in the law play out, for example, if there is a major natural disaster like massive flooding.







"However, we appeal to aggrieved groups to embrace peace and not engage in any activity that can disrupt the election.”