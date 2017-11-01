



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on local election observers partaking in the upcoming Anambra governorship election to shun false stories that would heat up the polity.





The call was made by the Head of Voters Education in Anambra, Emmanuel Owete. He was speaking at a training of election observers organised by the Independent Service Monitoring Group.





Owete warned the trained observers to ensure they are not compromised. He urged them to give accurate reports of what they observe during the election.





The INEC official gave assurances the electoral umpire has put in place all necessary preparations that would guarantee a free, fair and credible exercise.