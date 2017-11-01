Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » INEC Urges Observers To Report Anambra Polls Accurately
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 17, 2017 / comment : 0


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on local election observers partaking in the upcoming Anambra governorship election to shun false stories that would heat up the polity.

The call was made by the Head of Voters Education in Anambra, Emmanuel Owete. He was speaking at a training of election observers organised by the Independent Service Monitoring Group.

Owete warned the trained observers to ensure they are not compromised. He urged them to give accurate reports of what they observe during the election.

The INEC official gave assurances the electoral umpire has put in place all necessary preparations that would guarantee a free, fair and credible exercise.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú