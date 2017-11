The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the November 18, 2017, governorship election in Anambra state.





According to INEC, Obiano defeated two major opponents, Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress and Obaze Oseloka of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to clinch the victory.