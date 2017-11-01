Dr Alex Ekwueme, GCON, the former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, was on Sunday 29th October 2017, admitted into hospital for a chest infection.





It will be recalled that the former Vice President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.





His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the mean time.



