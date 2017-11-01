A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has said that he will contest the 2019 presidential election if President Muhammadu Buhari declines to seek re-election.

He told newsmen yesterday in Abuja, that his announcement did not negate his avowed commitment to support President Buhari if he decided to re-contest the 2019 election.

Yerima, representing Zamfara West in the Senate under the ruling APC, seconded the motion by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for Buhari to run in the 2019 election.

He assured that he would not contest against Buhari, but expressed optimism that nobody would condemn him if he decided to contest for the presidency if Buhari declined.

“I am in politics not for personal aggrandizement but for the sheer glory; I am in politics to serve and I have not failed to do that,” Yerima said.

The senator’s declaration of support for the president to run for second term followed massive support by 186 groups under the aegis of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) on October 27.