Saggay

Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the Federal Government is delaying payment to the Ikoyi whistle-blower so he does not run mad.





According to Sagay, the man has not handled such huge amount before and thus needed to be counselled before given the money. He said if the whistle-blower’s N860 million is not paid in trances, he would squander it in a month.





"What I gathered from my inquiry is that the man is not sufficiently stable to receive such a huge sum of money. He is like someone who will almost run mental when he gets the money and will use it in an irresponsible manner, attracting not only undesirable people but even danger to himself,” Sagay said.





"I think what they wanted to do for him was to provide counsellors. Not just counsellors for character and mental situation but counsellors who would be like consultants that would help him to really invest the money and plan in such a way that he doesn’t throw it away in five minutes".





Sagay also said,“They are trying to help him. Nobody is denying him anything. They are trying to help him but he just misunderstands the intention and like everyone that has been deprived for a long time, he is so desperate to have it but from what I can see, if they just give him everything, it won’t last more than a month or two.”







