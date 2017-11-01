The Minister of Finance , Mrs . Kemi Adeosun, has said a total of N 421. 33 m is ready to be paid to whistle blowers for the November batch.





She said the amount included that of the whistle blower for the cash recovered from a building in Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Adeosun disclosed this on Wednesday while answering questions from State House correspondents, after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





She said the money would be paid to the whistle- blower who signed the agreement and not any firm. The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government would pay applicable taxes on the sum directly to the state government where the whistle blower is domiciled.





She said, "The total amount, which also include Osborne Road, Ikoyi is N 421, 330, 595. This is for the November batch and it is ready for payment. "The only condition necessary is that the money will be paid to the whistle blower who signed the agreement, not to any company.



