The whistleblower who gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission the tip-off which led to the recovery of N13bn from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos has rejected N325m commission.





His lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, revealed this on Saturday. Recall that the Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, had said any whistleblower, who helped in the recovery of funds above N1bn would get less than five per cent commission.





However, the whistleblower’s lawyer said his client will not accept anything less than five per cent. "Not at all,” he told Punch when asked if his client would accept anything less than five per cent.



