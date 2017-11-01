IGP, Idris

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has disclosed that he would appear before the ad hoc committee set up by the Senate to investigate the allegations leveled against him by Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central).











The police boss said he would appear before the panel as a mark of respect for the Senate, despite describing the issues as legal issues.













The probe panel has reported Idris to the upper legislative chamber over his non-appearance.



Speaking to State House correspondents on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Idris stated that he was consulting with his legal team on his appearance.











He said: "These are legal issues. We are discussing with our legal team. Obviously, if there is need, we are going to appear for the sake of having respect for the Senate. I will appear before them"











