The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris , on Wednesday appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee investigating the allegations levelled against him by lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau.





The police boss, was accompanied by his lawyer, Dr . Alex Iziyon (SAN ); and the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters Senate, Senator Ita Enang as well as chiefs of the Nigeria Police.





Tempers however rose after Chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Alimekhena, read a summary of the probe and its objectives, and asked the IG to make comments before an oath could be administered on him for his submissions.





Izinyon, however, rose to speak instead, but he was interrupted by the lawmakers who pointed out that the Police boss must be the one to speak.





The Senior Advocate of Nigeria insisted on speaking on behalf of his client but the lawmakers insisted that he was not recognised by the panel.





While the exchange was ongoing, Enang rushed to where the panelists were seated and approached Alimikhena, whispering some information into his ears.





Agreeing to speak for himself, Idris told members of the panel that he would not answer any question from them as the matter was pending in court.





He said,“I will not make any oral comment or answer any question in respect of the allegations in view of the various civil and criminal cases pending in the law courts; more especially when the senator has already been arraigned in court in respect of this matter.





"I decided to appear before this Senate committee on the allegations out of high respect I have for the Senate and my respect for the rule of law.





"Furthermore, it is expected that the Senate and the committee will refrain from making references to the issues as it will be against Order 41 ( 7) and 53 ( 5) of the Senate Standing Orders 2 (15 ) as amended".