



Senator Hope Uzodinma (PDP-Imo West) has called on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to respect the zoning arrangement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The lawmaker said the former ruling party had since zone the presidential ticket to northern Nigeria, therefore, Fayose must obey the decision.





He said the PDP won’t stop Fayose and others from exercising their fundamental rights but the party’s policy must be respected.





Speaking with Vanguard, Uzodinma said: ”PDP has done its internal zoning arrangement. And party faithful will follow the decision. Fayose is one out of the millions of PDP members. If he comes to the convention ground, he will be allowed to contest. It has happened before.







"When the position was zoned to the South, Abubakar Rimi contested and he was voted out at the convention ground. His ambition is nothing to worry about because as things are today, we want our presidential candidate to come from the north.





"We are being religious about the agreement and we are going to keep it. During the convention, we will vote for a northern candidate.









"If we are sure the votes will not count, we will not subject ourselves to the contest. If it is a contest that will not be governed by rules, there will be no need involving in such a contest.”