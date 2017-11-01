President Buhari And South East Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuation that he dislikes or discriminates against the people of Southeast region, urging them to believe in Nigeria’s unity.





The Nigerian leader, who made this known while addressing a crowd in Abakaliki, during his two-day working visit to the Southeast, said his visit was a symbol of a strong belief in the unity of Nigeria.





He said, “My presence here today is a demonstration of a strong belief in the Unity of Nigeria as the most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups – our diversity is almost unique among nations. "The people of the Southeast are known for their ingenuity, industrial and commercial talent.





President Buhari addresses a crowd in Ebonyi state (photo: State House) "There is no part in Nigeria where you will not find Igbo entrepreneurs, both men and women, contributing to the development of their adopted communities.

