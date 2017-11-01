As the people of Anambra State decide their new governor today (Saturday), there is palpable fear that the election could be marred by violence. This is happening amid fears of bomb blast in Onitsha.





Some residents of the state were seen gathered in different groups to discuss, in trepidation, what the outcome of the election might be. It was also observed that security had been beefed up at public places with units of armed policemen stationed at strategic locations.





IPOB had warned the people of the state to stay indoors to avoid being victims of bomb blast that could occur during the election.





This is just as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Joshak Habila, dismissed the threat by IPOB, insisting that the voters should come out and exercise their franchise without fear.





Meanwhile, Speaking on the security arrangement for the exercise, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Joshak Habila, explained that with the massive deployment of additional 21,000 police personnel to join the existing 6,000 operatives in the state, five policemen were expected to man each polling unit.





He further disclosed that while 300 Hilux vehicles had been positioned in areas prone to violence, 15 gunboats would be used to cover the riverine areas.





The DIG also said that three helicopters would hover around the three senatorial districts of the state to provide aerial view during the election.







