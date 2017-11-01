IPOB Members

One week to the governorship election in Anambra State, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened voters with death if they vote. They also vowed to disrupt the election.





The members of the group marched around some streets in Onitsha , Anambra State on Friday , vowing a lockdown on the day of the election, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday , November 18 , 2017.







Members of the group can be heard threatening voters in videos of the march circulating online.

They said "If you vote you will die . Don't go out, stay in your house. If you vote on November 18, you will die. We are not running around for the zoo.







"There will be no election. We will not participate, we will not vote. Nothing concerns us with any election. We are formidable. We are in Onitsha to tell the Federal Government to produce Kanu . They should release all the Biafrans in Nigerian prisons".









Speaking with one of our correspondents on the telephone , IPOB ’s Media and Publicity Secretary , Emma Powerful , noted that the purpose of the demonstration in Onitsha was to show the world that “ the threat of bullet ” would not stop the group from realising its aim of having Biafra Republic .









He said Igbo people living outside the South - East should contact their families at home to boycott all future Nigerian elections , including the governorship election.









Powerful said, "Today in Onitsha, we broke the python Buratai, Ohanaeze, Obiano and Igbo governors brought to our land . Anybody doubting the resolve of IPOB under the supreme command of Nnamdi Kanu is mistaken. "We will put Anambra State on lockdown on November 18. This is a taste of what is to come. Nigeria should be prepared.







