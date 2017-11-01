



A former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has praised Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his outstanding efforts towards promoting vibrant politics in Nigeria.



Speaking on Wednesday when the Rivers state governor, led some leaders of Rivers State to visit him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, IBB also commended Governor Wike for working towards the revival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.





He said: “That’s why I particularly appreciate the job the Rivers State Governor is doing to make sure that politics moves the way that politics is practiced in the civilised world .

“This is because you need a very good political party in this country and he is working towards achieving that. He applies his courage , his knowledge, contacts to make sure that PDP remains very strong. ”





General Babangida thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to good governance. He said the news of Governor Wike’s achievements are known. He informed that like other Nigerians, he is keeping a tab on the good works of Governor Wike.





Commenting on the Anambra Governorship Election, Babangida said that the election was credible. He said that he was not surprised by the credible outcome of the election, because adequate preparations were made.





He said: “It is an indication that Nigerians would be able to conduct themselves well in a very peaceful environment". The former Nigerian leader thanked Governor Wike for his visit.

Addressing journalists after the visit, Governor Wike said that the Rivers leaders were in Minna to consult with the Former Military President as a leader of the PDP.





He said that he consulted with the Former Leader on party issues. The Rivers Stste Governor also noted that the visit was meant to wish the former leader well in terms of his health.





The Rivers State Governor was accompanied on the visit by a member of the House of Representatives, Ken Chikere, Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon Frank Ohwor, PDP Elder Statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu and Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Glory Emeh. The meeting later went into a closed-door session.