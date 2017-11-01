Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, attended the 7th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC, taking place at the U.N. House, Vienna, Austria.





Magu who had a chat with Gilean Dell, Coordinator UNCAC Coalition said, “I have conscience, in spite of the deliberate act to annoy me and make me think of throwing the towel, my conscience tells me that I should not give up.





I shall continue to fight the corruption war until my last breath. My dream is to leave a better Nigeria, free of corruption to the next generation. We cannot continue the way we are going, otherwise, there will be no Nigeria For the next generation”.





Magu continued to say, " this rubbish called corruption was caused by my generation, so it is our duty to fight it and annihilate it. We must leave a Better life for the next generation. We have a President who has a zero tolerance for corruption.



