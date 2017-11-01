President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to bring back home all Nigerians stranded in Libya as well as other parts of the world and rehabilitate them. He made this known while addressing Nigerians in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, according to a statement issued by his media aide Garba Shehu.





Buhari said Nigeria will do all within its power to reduce the number of Nigerians who are heading to Europe illegally through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea by providing basic social amenities at home.





Reacting to the death of 26 Nigerians in the Mediterranean sea, Buhari said that it was hard to identify the origin of the deceased due to lack of documentation. "When it was announced that 26 Nigerians died recently in the Mediterranean before they proved that they were all Nigerians they buried them,” the president said.



