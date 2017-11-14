Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has again reminisced about the painful experience she encountered in 2016.





Recall that the actress abused hard drugs including marijuana and codeine, and was involved in several other vices which she's still not proud of.







According to premium times, While speaking at the 2017 edition of Success Story Africa, which held in Lagos, on Sunday, she was quoted as saying.







"You need to stop bad habits. I was involved in a lot of vices and it became worse last year. I did drugs and I am not ashamed to say it because it’s now a thing of the past."







"They say codeine makes you high; I took a lot. I smoked a lot and I didn’t even know I looked horrible, because I was so skinny. If you came to my house last year, you would meet a lot of people and you won't want to leave because we smoked, gossiped about people and what have you".









Explaining some of the mistakes she has made in the entertainment industry, she said: "I made a lot of mistakes when I began acting and that was because I did not have plans. I just wanted to be known."







"But, I now know that being popular isn’t the same thing as being successful. When I got into the industry and the fame became too much, I became irresponsible. I could not boast of N1 million in 2016. I was making money and I wanted to feel among"





