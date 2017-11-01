Nigerian Mobile Police

A suspected ritualist, Yewunu Tanlaju, has confessed that he sold the severed parts of a 17 year old girl, Taye Gusinu, to a herbalist for N 8, 500.





The 35 year old suspect allegedly killed the victim last Thursday in Idosemo, Ipokia, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State and then removing seemingly vital body parts.









Tanlaju while speaking with our correspondent at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, said the victim was hawking puff puff, and he lured her into an isolated area and murdered her.











The suspect was paraded with two accomplices, a herbalist, Olusoji Asamo and Joyi Suru.

Explaining how he killed the victim whose decomposing body was also brought to the parade ground, Tanlaju said he seized her from behind, tied her with a rope and slaughtered her.







Tanlaju said Taye was not the first victim he had killed. He said he had earlier killed a 40 - year-old woman whose body parts he sold for N 10,000.





He said,“It was this man (Olusoji Asamo) who told me to bring human parts. It was at that time I saw the girl selling puff puff in one school. I called her and bought puff puff from her.









"When she finished selling , she was going , I seized her from behind and tied her down and I slaughtered her myself. She attempted shouting but I blocked her mouth.









"This is the second time I am killing , it was in the same area but I was not caught then, it was the same Olusoji who requested for human parts then, although I didn't know what he wanted to use them for.









"When I delivered the parts, he gave me N8,500 because we haven't agreed on any amount but it was N 10,000 he gave me when I delivered the first parts".









Asamo confessed that the body parts were brought to him immediately the crime was committed, he, however, denied giving out the contract.











The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, while parading the suspects said they were arrested after a complaint by the father of the victim, Jimoh Gusinu.











He said the arrest was successful with the collaboration of the Ogun State Command of Vigilante Service of Nigeria. The father of the deceased, who was visibly angry while speaking with journalists, demanded justice and warned that under no guise must the suspects be freed.











He said, "The government must also kill them , they are from Tube and I am from Ijofin , we ply the same road and I can ’t afford to see police releasing them and I set my eyes on them again. "If I set my eyes on them , I will not be happy and I will attack them with whatever I can get, the full weight of the law must be allowed to take its course".









