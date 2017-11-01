Former Abia state Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has tipped himself to become the first Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.





According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, the Igbo stand a better chance of claiming the Presidency in 2023 if they join the party.





Orji Kalu, who spoke at the annual harvest of St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church in Umuahia on Sunday, noted that the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian political terrain is bright.





"The future of Ndigbo is brightest today in APC. Once Buhari finishes his second tenure, I am assuring you that either I or any other Igbo man stands a better chance of becoming the President of Nigeria. The right thing to do is to work for the presidency,” the former governor said.







"We don’t need any other thing than the office of the President. If you see what I have done in our villages as governor, you will know what will happen if somebody like me becomes the president; you know that the entire Nigeria will be developed. The future is very bright and Ndi Igbo will enjoy being in APC.





