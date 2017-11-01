Metuh

Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told a federal high court in Abuja that he does not have N1 billion to give former President Goodluck Jonathan.









Metuh, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering, had requested that Jonathan and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser, to appear as witnesses.









After Jonathan failed to appear in court, Okon Abang, the judge handling the case, gave the bailiff five days to serve summons on the former president.









But rather than appear, Jonathan asked the court to direct Metuh to pay him N1 billion

for logistics and travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from Otuoke, his hometown in Bayelsa.









Speaking at the continuation of his trial on Wednesday, Metuh said he did not have the amount requested by Jonathan.











While Jonathan was absent in court, the Department of State Services (DSS) brought Dasuki but the former NSA did not testify.

Ahmed Raji, Dasuki’s counsel, told the court that his client could not testify at the sitting due to a loss of memory.









He said having spent about two years in DSS custody, the ex-NSA needs access to “relevant files, records and documents required to refresh his memory of any decisions or actions he took or authorised in the course of his duties”.











