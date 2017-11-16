



Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has debunked the alleged cold war between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan.



A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, quoted him as making this comment on Wednesday when Dickson paid a condolence visit on Jonathan in his Otuoke home on the passing of the Paramount Ruler of Otuoke Community, Justin Ogiasa.





The governor, who led a high-powered state delegation to the condolence visit said, he was part of the Ogiasa family and by extension, the Otuoke Community of Ogbia Local Government.

"We are here in full force as we have always done to commiserate with you, my elder brother, leader and the Ogiasa family in this hour of bereavement.





We pray God to grant the Late Ogiasa eternal repose,” Dickson said. He, therefore, called on those, who want to cause imaginary differences between him and Mr. Jonathan to sink their plans.







He said “both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan. He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.”







In is reaction, Mr. Jonathan thanked Dickson for the visit and denied the existence of any rift between them. "There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the Governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in the PDP he opted to help.





"He said he didn’t want to be in the PDP, but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became governor, I appointed Dickson Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and that was how he became a PDP and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the governor,” he said.