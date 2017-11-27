Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Tam David-West says he can bet his life on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, there is no comparison between the Kastina-born President and former Military President Ibrahim Babangida.



"Buhari and Babangida are two different personalities. Buhari is a clean man. I can take any oath that Buhari is very clean and I won’t die. I cannot do that on Babangida,” David-West told Daily Trust.



"I cannot vouch for him not because he put me in jail but because that is the fact. Buhari has some good qualities, some positive characteristics that Babangida doesn’t have.”

He also said, ”Another thing is that if Buhari tells you something, believe it is true. But if Babangida tells you something, don’t be too sure.



"I want to quote former President, Obasanjo, when he said: ‘When Babangida tells you good morning, check your watch very well if truly it is morning’.”

