Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says he is not President Muhammadu Buhari’s enemy, saying he means well for Nigeria and Nigerians.





The outspoken governor, who has been very critical of the Nigerian leader since he became president in 2015, said such criticism should rather be seen as acts to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.





“I am not Buhari’s enemy, opposition is the strength of democracy; it ensures that the electorates get value for their votes,” he told reporters.





“Those who criticise your government are not your enemies, they are catalysts to your growth as a government.”





Fayose, speaking on the occasion of his 57th birthday, said “My birthday will be celebrated with the common man on the streets.



