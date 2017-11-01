Farida Waziri

Ex-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Farida Waziri says she is happy that former President Goodluck Jonathan sacked her.









According to her, she would have been emotionally traumatised with the revelations made of massive corruption in Jonathan’s government if she was not sacked.









The former EFCC boss said this when she spoke to the press at an event in Lagos over the weekend. "I’m only glad that those things didn’t happen under my watch as the EFCC Chairman because it would have been too traumatic for me.









And that is why if I see President Jonathan today, I will kneel down to thank him for the honour done me by removing me as the EFCC Chairman at the time he did,” she said.









"My first strong premonition of what was ahead was when I began the probe of the monumental oil subsidy fraud going on then.







