



The Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man Vincent Edwin for allegedly killing his wife in Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.







It was gathered that Edwin and his wife Joy, both from Delta State, were at the farm when he attacked her from behind with the matchete on Sunday, November 5.











According to Bodmas Kemepadei, a community source who pleads anonymous, explained that the incident was brought to the notice of the community by a 12 year old girl, who saw the scene and alerted the indigenes.











"The motive behind the husband’s action is yet to be authentified. But Bodmas Kemepadei's source, reveals that the couples travelled down from Delta state to begin life afresh, he noted that it seems life went rough for the couples, who had to abandon their hometown in search of survival in other places.









"The source who also made photos of the victim and the deceased available to me, said, the victim was interrogated after he was caught by the villagers. Quoting from the source, he stated that the victim confessed that he was scared of his wife abandoning him to be with another man, since life has become rough.









His intent was therefore to kill his wife and commits suicide before he was apprehended."

Spokesperson for the command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the killing, said the suspect has been arrested and had confessed to the crime, adding that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the murder











"On November 5, 2017, at about 8.30pm, one Edwin Vincent, a native of Uwheru, in the Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, but residing at Boro Camp, Kaima, in Bayelsa State, attacked and killed his wife, Joy, 21 years old.” said Butswat.