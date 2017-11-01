Men of Oyo State Police Command have arrested three Muslim clerics in possession of two fresh human heads and human legs for the purpose of money ritual. The suspected ritualists , Babatunde Kareem, 37, Taofeek Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf, 40, were paraded alongside 19 others on Wednesday at Eleyele, Ibadan.









The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude stated that the suspected ritualists were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command on November 14, 2017, in Ogbomoso.





Odude added that the, “two fresh human heads and human legs were recovered from the suspects, who disclosed that the body parts were severed from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area, Ogbomoso. According to them, their unbridled desire to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money ritual purpose.”





Confessing to the crime, one of the suspects – Taofeek Bello stated that, “the three of us went to the cemetery at Isale General in Ogbomoso, where we severed two heads and two legs of dead persons that had been buried.



