The timely intervention of police officers, bus conductors and drivers yesterday prevented a lady from committing suicide at the CMS bridge in Lagos.





The lady was about to jump off the bridge when some people noticed her and ran to her. Facebook user, Kehinde Rhoda Akinrinmade, who was present when the incident happened wrote;



"This lady was about to commit suicide on CMS bridge, some cars were damaged cos we at first we thought she was blind and then some people rush to hold her and she kept crying, some of us got down from our cars ,trust me to ask questions she said she is fed up of life that she was a house maid.



The place she worked last she became sick they took her to a church after they spent almost all her savings on her she told them she wants to leave to go find another job right in the bus now she thought life is not fair to her that she just want to die.





Thanks to NURTW staffs, conductors,Lastma and the Policemen that ran after her,we tried to calm her, talk with her and told her to trust GOD, I gave her my number to call me later I will help with the little I have, funny thing she doesn't have a phone but I pray she gets someone to help her call me later

