» » Hilda Dokubo Urges Wike, Amaechi To Embrace Peace
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 17, 2017 / comment : 0


Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has called on the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to end their clash.

The actress took to her Instagram page Thursday morning to tell Amaechi and Wike that the state is bigger than their hatred and arrogance.

This came after security officials of the two politicians clashed in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state.

It was reported that the clash resulted in severe injuries on both sides and caused a commotion in the downtown area of Port Harcourt.

