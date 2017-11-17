



Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has called on the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to end their clash.



The actress took to her Instagram page Thursday morning to tell Amaechi and Wike that the state is bigger than their hatred and arrogance.



This came after security officials of the two politicians clashed in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state.



