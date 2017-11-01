Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has promised to visit Sagamu in Ogun State soon. Joshua, whose father and mother are from Sagamu, defended his IBF and WBA titles on Saturday against Cameroonian Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.





The family of the 28yr old and the Sagamu Youth Congress prepared for his visit after his victory over former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in April. However, Joshua postponed his visit.





Spokesman for the SYC, Ayodele Osho, told our Journalists that the youth body had contacted the champion through one of his promoters to facilitate his visit to Nigeria.





"It is another exciting moment in the annals of Sagamu that our brother is progressing well in his chosen field”he said. "Before his first fight, we have been identifying with him and we let him know that we are supporting him and behind him in all his fights.





The youths of Sagamu are expecting him home anytime he comes because he has promised us that he will visit Sagamu whenever he comes to Nigeria.





"We got in contact with him through one of his promoting outfits . The promoters have made it clear to us that he (Joshua ) is making plans to come home and a visit to Sagamu is on the cards".







