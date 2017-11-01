



A group called the Cross River Consensus has alleged that Governor Ben Ayade has potentially stagnated governance in the state.





The group made this known at its inaugural meeting of concerned elder statesmen, patriots, professionals, captains of industry, religious leaders, and student leaders across the state in Calabar.



They also lamented the retrogression and dilapidated infrastructure as well as complete neglect of agriculture that constitutes the mainstay of the nation’s economic development.



The spokesperson for the group, Richard Ogbeche, alleged that Ayade shut the doors of governance against the majority of the people in the state.



He said what is needed in Cross River state is a rescue mission to awaken the citizens, to restore their dignity at all sectors.



"How did our state get to this dismal situation that her voice cannot be heard in the comity of states in Nigeria?”Ogbeche asked. He, however, called on all lovers of the state to have a grip on the issues affecting the state and voice their solutions.



"Cross River state people should rise and brace up for a greater engagement for better deals in governance,” he stated