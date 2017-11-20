Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is billed to present an address during an engagement at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, today Monday November 6, 2017.





Governor Wike, who will be speaking on: "Defining Development for Rivers State and Steps to Sustainable Implementation" is expected to field questions from a cross section of participants which include: policymakers, international journalists, businessmen and development experts.









The governor who is rated as Nigeria’s Best Performing Governor will bring to the table, issues of development as they relate to Rivers State and how he has surmounted the challenges of an economic downturn and political hostilities.







According to a release by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Wike will outline the areas of expected collaboration between the international community and political stakeholders in Nigeria for the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.







He disclosed that The Royal Institute of International Affairs also known as Chatham House had formally invited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to share his thoughts on development issues via a letter dated 19th August , 2017 by her research director, Dr Alex Vines (OBE).







The letter from Chatham House read: “We would be delighted to host you for an hour-long public event during which you would be invited to deliver an address up to twenty minutes, followed by questions and discussion for the remaining time.









Chattam House audiences are made up of policy makers and decision makers, business representatives, media, academics and other experts”.









Nwakaudu said that Governor Wike will interface with participants on key areas that would help to foster growth in other developing countries, especially states and provinces that are in opposition.









Governor Wike brings an opposition perspective to Chatham House, which is expected to deepen the global understanding of the development and political challenges facing Nigeria at the moment, according to the governor’s aid.









Eminent figures who have spoken at Chatham House include President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, President Muhammadu, Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, President Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Presidents John Mahama and John Kufour of Ghana.





