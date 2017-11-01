Late Governor, Dr Wahome

The Governor of Nyeri county, Dr. Wahome Gakuru succumbed to injuries after a tragic road accident that occurred early yesterday morning on the Thika-Murang'a Highway In Kenya









Dr. Wahome Gakuru was scheduled to appear in an interview with Kameme TV before the accident.









He was pronounced dead at Thika Level Four Hospital, where he had been rushed for emergency treatment alongside his driver and Personal Assistant, who is in critical condition.



