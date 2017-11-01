Gov Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called on Nigerians to pray for God’s intervention in the country’s situation, while also urging leaders to respect the rule of law.





The governor says without God’s intervention, Nigeria, according to him, would continue to crawl in terms of development.





Governor Wike made this known when he received members of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship at the Government House Port Harcourt.





The Fellowship is in the State for the Regional Convention of the South-South.





The governor, who frowned at the withdrawal of Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano’s security detail, said leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law in the interest of the country.





“If we don’t seek the face of God, there will be no hope. Leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law,” Wike said.





“If God does not intervene in Nigeria, the future is not bright. Nigeria requires prayers. What happened in Anambra State is a coup against a constitutionally elected governor.”





Meanwhile, the governor also won the 2017 New Telegraph newspaper Man of The Year Award.

It was gathered that the governor was notified of the award which will be presented to him on 25 November, 2017, in Lagos.



