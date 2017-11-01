



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra state and the family of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme over his passage.



The governor in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu described the Late Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman





He said Dr Alex Ekwueme would be missed by all lovers of democracy and development.

He prayed God to grant the family of the former Vice President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.