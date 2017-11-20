Mbaka And Ifeanyi

Outspoken Catholic cleric Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka says Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi deserves a second term in office. The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) described the governor as godly.









He said this during his ministry’s harvest and bazaar mass on Sunday. According to him, Ugwuanyi has won the hearts of Enugu people through his care and development strides across all sectors.









Fr. Mbaka said: “One thing about Gburugburu is that he is a giver. He has Godly heart, not because he is here, even when he was not here, we say good about him.









"He is the only governor who has made Adoration ministry to have peace. This peace is everywhere in Enugu State not only in the Adoration ministry.”









He also said:“I am not here to preach against those who are not doing good. When you are doing good I will be praising you publicly. I am not campaigning on party basis but on individual who is doing good. He is Godly.









