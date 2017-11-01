Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has raised the alarm that his life is in danger, with few days to the governorship election in the state.





The election is billed for 18 November, 2017. The governor raised the alarm on Tuesday after the police withdrew the security aides attached to him.





He is reported to have walked out on the election stakeholders meeting at the Dora Akunyili Development Centre, Awka. It was gathered that the governor unceremoniously left the venue after waiting for hours without seeing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.









"I want my security details returned immediately because I am going to start a fight from there. I am the sitting governor of Anambra state and all the paraphernalia of my office must be there, the governor said.









"This is unacceptable and a sign of what will happen. Those behind this would be disappointed because we are very ready for the election.” Governor Obiano, it was gathered, had earlier complained of not being accorded recognition by the moderator when he walked in.









According to reports, he had wanted to speak with the Inspector General of Police who was to be at the meeting but was not around and he was not aware when he would come.









However, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disagreed with the governor.







