



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has suspended the state Commissioner for Education, Jide Egunjobi and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Adekunbi Obaise, for alleged dereliction of duty.



The suspension of the two officials was also aired on the State Broadcasting Services. It was gathered that the governor had visited the ministry located within the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti and could not find both officials in their respective offices.





Fayose was said to have immediately contacted his deputy, Professor Kola Olusola, who supervises the ministry and was said to have found it difficult to rationalise the commissioner’s absence on his desk.







Also, the State Head of Service, Dr Olugbenga Faseluka, was said to have no valid reasons for the absence of the Permanent Secretary. It was learnt that the Permanent Secretary had travelled to attend a ceremony in Ibadan which had prevented her from reporting in the office.





The two suspended officials had recently received accolades from the governor for their cooperation with Professor Olusola in ensuring Ekiti comes first in the National Examinations Council (NECO) in 2016 and 2017 respectively.