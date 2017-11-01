



The administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reiterated its decision to sack the 21,780 teachers who failed competency test.









The ‘Primary Four Test’ was conducted by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in June to access teachers quality in terms of service delivery.









Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, SUBEB Chairman, Nasir Umar, said out of the 33,000 teachers that sat for the exam, 21,780 failed to score the 75% agreed benchmark while only 11,000 got 75% and more.











Umar said no qualified teacher would be affected in the exercise, except those that failed the test which was conducted more than four months ago.











He stated that affected teachers who have served less than five years would have their appointment terminated without benefit, while those from five years and above would be retired from service with their entitlements in line with the Civil Service Rule.









The SUBEB Chairman said the teachers have been given three months’ notice to prepare for their exit from service.









The State Ministry of Education said it has declared a state of emergency in the sector due to the decay of infrastructure and lack of competent manpower.











The ministry also informed that it has commenced the recruitment of qualified teachers with the sole aim of bringing back the dignity of education in the state.