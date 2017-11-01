



S earch engine giant Google has honoured late Nigerian novelist and literary critic Chinua Achebe with its doodle on his 87th posthumous birthday.

Achebe, who authored the popular novel, Things Fall Apart in 1958, died in March 2013.



Born on 16 November,1930, Achebe was considered as one of the finest modern writers.

He also authored No Longer at Ease (1960), Arrow of God (1964), A Man of the People (1966), and Anthills of the Savannah (1987).







In March 1990 he had a car accident which confined him to a wheelchair and went on to win the Man Booker International Prize in 2007.

His last book was There Was a Country , published in 2012.