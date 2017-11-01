Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, November 10, 2017 / comment : 0

As the 1st Annual Lecture of the FRSC Celebrity Spcial Marshals holds in Lagos today.

These are the names of those to be inducted today by the laed agency according to the Chairman ,Membership committee who also doubles at the Lagos Unit Coordinator of the Celerity Marshals Segun Arinze






FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS INDUCTEES FOR 2017

1.       Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award

2.       Tope Duker…DMD FAD FM

3.       Vera Oshikoya…. Director, Marketing FRCN

4.       Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production

5.       Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer

6.       Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM

7.       Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)

8.       Eric Osagie…MD/Editor In Chief Sun Newspaper

9.       Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress

10.   Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV

11.   Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV

12.   Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday

13.   Gbenga Aruleba … AIT (General Manager, Presenter)

14.   Tajudeen Adepetu..MD ONtv,Soundcity TV,Trybe TV,Soundicity Radio ,Onmax, Spice TV

15.   Olawale Olaleye…Deputy Editor, Sunday Thisday

16.   Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress

17.   Layinka Adigun …GM Traffic FM Lagos

18.   Zakky Azzay…Musician

19.   Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm

20.   Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm

21.   Bond Emeruwa…Ex DGN President

22.   Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online , President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers

23.   Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers

24.   Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM

25.   Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd

26.   Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc

27.   Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm

28.   Joel Amadi…Musician

29.   Olu Jacob…Actor

30.   Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian

31.   Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster

32.   Tunde Kilani…..Director/Producer






Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
