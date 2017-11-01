These are the names of those to be inducted today by the laed agency according to the Chairman ,Membership committee who also doubles at the Lagos Unit Coordinator of the Celerity Marshals Segun Arinze
FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS INDUCTEES FOR 2017
1. Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award
2. Tope Duker…DMD FAD FM
3. Vera Oshikoya…. Director, Marketing FRCN
4. Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production
5. Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer
6. Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM
7. Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)
8. Eric Osagie…MD/Editor In Chief Sun Newspaper
9. Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress
10. Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV
11. Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV
12. Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday
13. Gbenga Aruleba … AIT (General Manager, Presenter)
14. Tajudeen Adepetu..MD ONtv,Soundcity TV,Trybe TV,Soundicity Radio ,Onmax, Spice TV
15. Olawale Olaleye…Deputy Editor, Sunday Thisday
16. Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress
17. Layinka Adigun …GM Traffic FM Lagos
18. Zakky Azzay…Musician
19. Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm
20. Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm
21. Bond Emeruwa…Ex DGN President
22. Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online , President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers
23. Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers
24. Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM
25. Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd
26. Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc
27. Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm
28. Joel Amadi…Musician
29. Olu Jacob…Actor
30. Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian
31. Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster
32. Tunde Kilani…..Director/Producer
