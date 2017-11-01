







FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS INDUCTEES FOR 2017





1. Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award





2. Tope Duker…DMD FAD FM





3. Vera Oshikoya…. Director, Marketing FRCN





4. Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production





5. Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer





6. Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM





7. Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)





8. Eric Osagie…MD/Editor In Chief Sun Newspaper





9. Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress





10. Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV





11. Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV





12. Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday





13. Gbenga Aruleba … AIT (General Manager, Presenter)





14. Tajudeen Adepetu..MD ONtv,Soundcity TV,Trybe TV,Soundicity Radio ,Onmax, Spice TV





15. Olawale Olaleye…Deputy Editor, Sunday Thisday





16. Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress





17. Layinka Adigun …GM Traffic FM Lagos





18. Zakky Azzay…Musician





19. Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm





20. Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm





21. Bond Emeruwa…Ex DGN President





22. Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online , President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers





23. Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers





24. Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM





25. Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd





26. Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc





27. Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm





28. Joel Amadi…Musician





29. Olu Jacob…Actor





30. Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian





31. Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster





32. Tunde Kilani…..Director/Producer





















As the 1st Annual Lecture of the FRSC Celebrity Spcial Marshals holds in Lagos today.These are the names of those to be inducted today by the laed agency according to the Chairman ,Membership committee who also doubles at the Lagos Unit Coordinator of the Celerity Marshals Segun Arinze