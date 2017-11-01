Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N164,763,759 for the tuition of 106 Chibok girls who have regained freedom from Boko Haram. The money is meant for the second semester school fees of the girls at the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa state.



Media aide to the president Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Shehu said Buhari approved the funds after reviewing the progress report submitted to him.

President Buhari is quoted to have said the Federal Government would provide full support for their education.



"According to the progress report received by the President, the decision to pursue avenues in addition to military action to free the abducted girls is in the resolve to protect the lives of all Nigerians, to end the insurgency in the North East of the country, and to fulfil one of the campaign promises of the President,” the statement read.



"In line with this, the Federal Government entered into negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group for the release of the Chibok girls who were kidnapped from their school dormitory on the night of April 14, 2014. So far, two batches of 21 and 82 girls have been freed as a result of those negotiations.



"Three additional girls were rescued by the gallant efforts of our armed forces, bringing the total number of freed Chibok girls so far to 106,” the statement read in part.”