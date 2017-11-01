Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar could return to the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday (today) after resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). A close associate of Atiku and the Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state Ahmed Lawan revealed this on Saturday.





He said that the former Vice President will officially register as a member of the party at his Jada ward 11, in Yola, the state capital. According to him, the Turaki Adamawa’s return to the PDP was due to the party’s motivation that he could realise his 2019 presidential ambition by joining them.





Lawan, however, said he advised Atiku to rethink his decision since his resignation might signal the end of his political career. “He (Atiku) told the whole world that he was in the APC to stay, and that even if anything would make him to leave the APC, he would retire from politics,” Lawan said.





“He is making a grave mistake because Buhari has yet to make any statement as to whether he will contest the 2019 presidential election or not. So, why is he in a haste?”











